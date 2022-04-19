$1.19 EPS Expected for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Colliers International Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.69. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,601,000. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,264 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

