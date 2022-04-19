-$1.23 EPS Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

