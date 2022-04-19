$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.70. Marathon Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of MPC opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

