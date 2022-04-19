$1.44 EPS Expected for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Suzano’s earnings. Suzano posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 489.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Suzano will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Suzano.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 71.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Suzano in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,473 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 68,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 601,906.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 96,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,396,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUZ opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Suzano has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

