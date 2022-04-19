$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. Cerner has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,014,000 after buying an additional 357,352 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.