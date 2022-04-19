$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to report $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $387.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.61 and its 200-day moving average is $376.88. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.