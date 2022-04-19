$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.88. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

