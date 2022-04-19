$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

ALG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group stock opened at $136.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 267.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.