$1.69 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,226.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $12.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.