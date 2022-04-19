$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

