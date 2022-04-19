$110.60 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) to report sales of $110.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the highest is $118.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $494.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.84 million to $537.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $546.94 million, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $584.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 349,875 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

