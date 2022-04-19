111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 938,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 111 in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 111 by 36.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 111 by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 111 by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 111 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YI opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68. 111 has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

