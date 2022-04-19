$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) to report sales of $112.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $113.20 million. BancFirst reported sales of $117.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $470.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

