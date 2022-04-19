$129.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will report $129.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.90 million and the lowest is $113.06 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $112.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $612.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $749.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $668.96 million, with estimates ranging from $616.34 million to $722.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -108.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.