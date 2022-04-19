$138.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will post $138.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.57 billion and the highest is $139.68 billion. Walmart reported sales of $138.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $589.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.73 billion to $595.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $610.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $605.51 billion to $620.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Walmart stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $158.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

