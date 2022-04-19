$144.15 Million in Sales Expected for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) will report sales of $144.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.70 million and the lowest is $140.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $710.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.40 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $932.90 million, with estimates ranging from $914.80 million to $947.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,127,125 shares of company stock valued at $263,570,510.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $842,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,798,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,583. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

