$15.99 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will report $15.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.48 million and the lowest is $14.50 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $7.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.20 million to $88.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.36 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $286.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.89) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

