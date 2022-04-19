$168.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to post sales of $168.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.69 million and the highest is $171.69 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $748.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $750.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $816.21 million, with estimates ranging from $810.87 million to $824.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STER. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,656,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $28,167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $23,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

