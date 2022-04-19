$169.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $169.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $170.40 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $701.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.11 million to $706.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $754.27 million, with estimates ranging from $753.84 million to $754.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $95.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

