$17.97 Million in Sales Expected for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $73.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $74.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $95.59 million to $97.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

GAMB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. 70,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

