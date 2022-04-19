$170.62 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) will post sales of $170.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.60 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $89.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $704.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.30 million to $706.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $710.06 million, with estimates ranging from $660.48 million to $738.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $166,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,561,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 144.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,606 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,552,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $10,023,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.84. 530,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

