$18.29 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) to post $18.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $79.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $81.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.40 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $158.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.37. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,425 shares of company stock valued at $79,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000.

UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

