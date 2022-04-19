$180.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) to announce $180.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.96 million to $185.73 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year sales of $748.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.50 million to $762.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $900.11 million, with estimates ranging from $886.52 million to $927.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sportradar Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after buying an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $69,692,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $45,260,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. 705,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,082. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

