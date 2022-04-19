$180.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) to report sales of $180.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.96 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year sales of $748.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.50 million to $762.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $900.11 million, with estimates ranging from $886.52 million to $927.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sportradar Group.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:SRAD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.28. 705,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,082. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

