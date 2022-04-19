$181.07 Million in Sales Expected for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) to report $181.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.99 million and the lowest is $172.37 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,069,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $9,742,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 333,118 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONON stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. ON has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $55.87.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

