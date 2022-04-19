$181.07 Million in Sales Expected for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $181.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.37 million to $186.99 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ON.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million.
NYSE ONON traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. ON has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $55.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ON by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile (Get Rating)
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.