$181.07 Million in Sales Expected for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $181.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.37 million to $186.99 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONON. UBS Group dropped their target price on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE ONON traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. ON has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ON by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

