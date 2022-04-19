$196.40 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will report sales of $196.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the highest is $197.80 million. Unifi posted sales of $178.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $858.85 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $862.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $201.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.65 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unifi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,405. The company has a market cap of $313.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.97. Unifi has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.20.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Unifi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

