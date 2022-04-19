$196.40 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will report sales of $196.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.80 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $178.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $858.85 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $862.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UFI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. 44,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Unifi has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 625.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 62.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

