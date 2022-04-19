1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth $5,839,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIBS shares. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

