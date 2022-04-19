1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $35.46.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIBS shares. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
