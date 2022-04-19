$2.14 EPS Expected for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $108.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

