$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $13.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $17.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley cut M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.86.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

