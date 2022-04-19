-$2.48 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.30). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($4.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($3.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,303,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,693,441. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

