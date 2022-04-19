$2.71 EPS Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) to report $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the lowest is $2.68. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $277.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.08. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

