$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 456.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.88. Analog Devices has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.