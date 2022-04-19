$203.82 Million in Sales Expected for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will announce $203.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.20 million and the highest is $208.43 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $194.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. 701,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.83. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Laureate Education by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter.

Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.