$222.95 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AMGet Rating) to post sales of $222.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $228.90 million. Antero Midstream posted sales of $224.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $881.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.40 million to $901.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $929.89 million, with estimates ranging from $906.11 million to $953.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. 2,077,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.