$222.95 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) to post sales of $222.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $228.90 million. Antero Midstream posted sales of $224.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $881.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.40 million to $901.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $929.89 million, with estimates ranging from $906.11 million to $953.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. 2,077,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

