$222.95 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will post $222.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.00 million. Antero Midstream posted sales of $224.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year sales of $881.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.40 million to $901.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $929.89 million, with estimates ranging from $906.11 million to $953.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 48.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 705,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,960 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 129,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,569,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.26. 2,077,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.