$233.01 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) to post sales of $233.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.72 million to $234.30 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $203.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $993.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $977.60 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.17.
In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
