$233.68 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will post sales of $233.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.85 million. TriMas reported sales of $206.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $944.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $948.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $995.02 million, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

TRS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in TriMas by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in TriMas by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

