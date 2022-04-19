$261.78 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will post $261.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.00 million and the lowest is $242.79 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $158.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

APLE stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.63 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 300,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

