$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $15.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $17.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ball by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ball by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Ball by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ball by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.