$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $234.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $208.61 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.