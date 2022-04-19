$3.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $15.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.75 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

NYSE SYF opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

