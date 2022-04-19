$30.90 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report sales of $30.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.22 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $30.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $124.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.81 billion to $128.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $133.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.63 billion to $140.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average is $153.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $125.02 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.