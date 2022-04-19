$304.30 Million in Sales Expected for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will post sales of $304.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 297,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

