$349.77 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will report sales of $349.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.48 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $160.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $934.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.70 million to $934.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

ROLL opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 595,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

