360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 717,950 Shares

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Rating) insider Tony Pitt acquired 717,950 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$726,565.40 ($534,239.26).
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Tony Pitt acquired 431,697 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$416,587.61 ($306,314.42).
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Tony Pitt bought 206,501 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$190,806.92 ($140,299.21).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.91.
360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.
