$366.87 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) to announce $366.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.60 million and the highest is $368.68 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $259.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.00 and a beta of 1.73. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

