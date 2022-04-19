$39.47 Million in Sales Expected for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $39.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.84 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year sales of $174.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.94 million to $176.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $226.93 million, with estimates ranging from $224.12 million to $229.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

EXFY stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. 169,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,677. Expensify has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

