$395.80 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will post sales of $395.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.80 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $444.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after buying an additional 112,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

